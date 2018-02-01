Special traffic plan in Colombo on Independence Day

The road section from Galle Face Roundabout to Old Parliament Roundabout (or the NSA Roundabout) will be closed from 5.00am to 12 noon on February 04, in view of the Independence Day celebrations.

Police Spokesman SP Ruwan Gunasekara said that a special traffic plan will also be put in place in Kollupitiya, Colombo Fort and surrounding areas due to the event.

Galle Road from Galle Face Roundabout to Old Parliament is also closed from 7.00 am to 12 noon until Saturday (Feb. 3) due to Independence Day rehearsals.

Prince Edward, the Earl of Wessex, and the Countess of Wessex, who arrived in Sri Lanka yesterday, are representing Her Majesty the Queen at the 70th anniversary celebration of Sri Lanka’s independence on Sunday.