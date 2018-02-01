Ravi should leave politics completely - Gevindu

Ravi should leave politics completely - Gevindu

February 1, 2018   05:55 pm

By Yusuf Ariff

Ad

Gevindu Kumaratunga says that MP Ravi Karunanayake should completely leave politics over the Bond Scam and not just resign from the post of Assistant Leader of the United National Party (UNP).

Addressing a press conference in Colombo today (1), he said that presently Mr Karunanayake has no moral right to continue to engage in politics.

He also said that Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe should be held responsible for all that has happened because of the bond scam as he was in charge of it. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories