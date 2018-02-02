Teen killed, 5 injured as lorry and three-wheeler collide

February 2, 2018   09:26 am

By Yusuf Ariff

A teenager was killed while another five persons were injured following a collision involving a lorry and a three-wheeler in Weligama.

The driver and five passengers of the three-wheeler were admitted to the Walana Hospital in Weligama, however the driver had succumbed to injuries.

Police said the deceased is a 17 year old resident of Kohunugamuwa, Weligama.

The driver of the lorry had been arrested in connection with the incident while Weligama Police are conducting further investigations.

