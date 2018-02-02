Stripping Mahinda of his civic rights not enough - Sarath Fonseka

Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka says that stepping former President Mahinda Rajapaksa of his civic rights alone is not enough.

Responding to questions from journalists, he further said that the incumbent President should take action against individuals who are obstructing the development of the country.

Meanwhile former President Mahinda Rajapaksa says that stripping him of his civic rights will be no easy task.

Speaking at an SLPP election rally in Ambalangoda, he said that individuals who are hurling accusations and insults at him have forgotten that a Presidential Election will be held next year.