New ward for Maligawatta Kidney Hospital

A new ward will be opened for the Kidney Hospital, Maligawatta announced Presidential Task Force on Prevention of Chronic Kidney Disease.

Steps will be taken today to provide the ward with 30 beds worth Rs. 300,000 said Asela Iddawela, its Director.

The beds have been donated by a Singaporean Charity on a request by President Maithripala Srisena , it is reported.

The developed car park of the Hospital is scheduled to be opened next week, the Director added.

Presidential Task Force on Prevention of Chronic Kidney Disease was established with direct guidance and instructions of President in order to enhance facilities of welfare and preventative matters to patients affected with Chronic Kidney Disease.

Presidential Task Force on Prevention of Chronic Kidney Disease is operational under the development and Special Project Division of Presidential Secretariat with the aim of Harnessing and sharing knowledge Application of best practice, Preventing Occurrence and guaranteeing treatment and ensuring welfare of the affected through a process of coordination.