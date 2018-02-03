Transport for physically disabled at LG election

The Elections Commission says those who are physically disabled can apply for transport facilities in order to vote at the upcoming Local Government Election.

The Elections Secretariat has taken steps to provide free transport facilities for physically disabled persons.

The physically disabled persons can apply if they do not have access to the polls using a public service.

The application should be handed over to the Area Returning Officer by the applicant himself or an individual who is not contesting at the upcoming election.

The applications should be submitted on or before February 04, the EC announced.

The Elections Commission also announced that it is mandatory to present a certificate issued by a doctor along with the application.

Meanwhile a special bus service will be operated from February 07 for the upcoming Local Government polls, said SLTB Deputy General Manager P.H.R.T.Chandrasiri.