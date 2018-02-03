Two Sri Lankan males apprehended with 242 cartons of foreign cigarettes

Two Sri Lankan males were apprehended with foreign cigarettes worth Rs. 2,420,000, by the Customs Staff attached to Arrival Green Channel of Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA).

The seized stock of 242 cartons foreign cigarettes contained 48,400 sticks, it is reported.

The suspects were arrested upon arrival from Kuwait by a flight bearing the number QR664 at 10 am today (03).

The suspects aged 27, 47 have been identified as Executives of a locally based company who have been to Kuwait for a short visit.

Further investigations into the incident are being carried out by Customs.

The suspects were released on a Penalty of Rs. 300,000 by the Deputy Director of Customs.