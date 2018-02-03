Special traffic plan in Colombo on Independence Day

February 3, 2018   04:16 pm

By Manushi Silva

The road section from Galle Face Roundabout to Old Parliament Roundabout  will be closed from 5.00 a.m. to 12 noon tomorrow (04) in view of the Independence Day celebrations.

Police Spokesman, SP Ruwan Gunasekara said that a special traffic plan will also be put in place in Kollupitiya, Colombo Fort and surrounding areas due to the event.

Meanwhile, Galle Road from Galle Face Roundabout to Old Parliament was also closed from 7.00 a.m. to 12 noon today (03) due to Independence Day rehearsals.

