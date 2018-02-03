A special program to evaluate the performance of railway officers

A special program to evaluate the performance of railway officers

February 3, 2018   07:46 pm

By Manushi Silva

A special program will be launched island-wide, to select the best service officers among railway stations, the Department of Railways announced.

Accordingly, the best service officers will be selected railway station-wise and steps will be taken to display their names to the public, said Additional Manager of Railways Wijaya Samarasinghe.

The program is due to be launched this month.

The performance of officers will be evaluated once in six months and they will be awarded with prizes and certificates, Samarasinghe said.

 

