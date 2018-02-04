World Wetlands Day 2018 celebrated under the patronage of the President

- PMD

The national programme for World Wetlands Day (WWD) was held under the patronage of the President Maithripala Sirisena at Battaramulla, “Apegma” premises.



The World Wetlands Day is celebrated annually by the countries which are signatories to the World Ramsar Convention. Sri Lanka also celebrates the World Wetlands Day which falls on 2nd February every year.

The international Convention was conducted in Iran in 1971 fundamentally concerning the services offered by the wetlands and focusing on the conservation of bio diversity. Sixty countries signed and came to an agreement for conservation of wetlands where it is identified as the Convention for Conserving Wetlands.

The Convention has been signed by sixty countries and Sri Lanka signed it in the year 1960.

The programme under the theme of “Let’s protect wetlands for sustainable cities” organized by The Central Environment Authority (CEA) and Department of Forest Conservation was held under the patronage of the President Sirisena.

The special speech was delivered by Professor Devaka Weerakoon of University of Colombo on this occasion.

An inter university photography competition organized on behalf of the university students concurrently in order to celebrate the World Wetland Day (WWD). The winners received awards from the President.

Minister Patali Champika Ranawaka, Secretary to the Ministry of Mahaweli development and Environment, Anura Dissanayake, Secretary for the Ministry of Sustainable Development and Wildlife, Douglas Nanayakkara and others participated in this event.