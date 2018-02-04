Arjun Aloysius and Kasun Palisena taken to CID HQ to record statements

Arjun Aloysius and Kasun Palisena taken to CID HQ to record statements

February 4, 2018   08:23 am

By Yusuf Ariff

Ad

UPDATE (8.50) :The owner of Perpetual Treasuries Limited Arjun Aloysius and CEO Kasun Palisena who were arrested by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) earlier this morning, were taken to CID headquarters to record their statements , said Police Spokesman. 

They were arrested by CID officers who arrived at their respective residences in Colombo, today.

On Friday, the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court named former Central Bank Governor Arjuna Mahendran, his son-in-law Arjun Aloysius and Perpetual Treasuries CEO Kasun Palisena as suspects in the CID’s investigation into the bond scam. 

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) filed its first ‘B Report’ in court over the investigation into the controversial issuance of treasury bonds and cited the aforementioned names as suspects.  

The Magistrate also ordered former CBSL Governor Arjuna Mahendran to appear before the CID and give a statement in connection to the investigation, before February 15.  

The Magistrate also issued an interim order preventing movable and immovable properties of Perpetual Treasuries Limited from being transferred to a third party.

Additional Solicitor General YasanthaKodagoda, appearing on behalf of the Attorney General, presented the report of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry appointed to investigate the Central Bank bond scam to the court.   

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories