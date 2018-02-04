70th Independence Day celebrated today

February 4, 2018   10:36 am

By Manushi Silva

Today, February 4th, the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka marks 70 years of Independence.

70 years ago, Sri Lanka -or Ceylon as known back then- was under British rule before being restored of her freedom.

Over the years, our Island nation was colonized by many foreign rulers by the likes of Portuguese, Dutch and finally the British.

The 70th anniversary Independence Day celebrations under the theme “One Nation”, is being held at Galle Face today (4th) from 8.00 am onwards today.

The Independence Day will is held with the participation President Maithripala Sirisena, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, members of parliament  and a number of foreign delegates.

