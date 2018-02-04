Independence Day Message : Strive to be a people truly committed to our nations progress - PM

Independence Day Message : Strive to be a people truly committed to our nations progress - PM

February 4, 2018   11:56 am

By Manushi Silva

Ad

This year, we celebrate 70 years of independence from colonial rule. It is an occasion for us to remember that we were only able to achieve independence with the participation of all communities coming together towards a common goal,states Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe in an Independence Day message.

The message adds: “It is our responsibility to keep in mind that true independence was only possible when we can unite as one nation, rising above political, religious and ethnic differences. Only then is independence truly significant and meaningful to all.

“Freedom is fulfilled when human dignity and spiritual liberty is attained - in addition to social, political and economic freedom.

“Since being elected to power, our Government has consistently focused on creating the right social and political climate needed to build a society that is indeed free and stable.

“Under a theme of One Nation, the 70th Independence Day celebrations that are held today,reflect our legacy as a free nation.

My hope is to see all Sri Lanka unite as one to sustain freedom for all.

“Let’s strive to be a people truly committed to our nation’s progress on this Independence Day”.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories