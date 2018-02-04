Presidential pardon for 544 prisoners

544 prisoners serving jail terms for minor offences were released today under the Presidential pardon on the occasion of National Independence Day.

Prisons Department Commissioner H.M.T.N. Upuldeniya said they were selected from prisons across the island based on their behavior during the detention period.

Accordingly, inmates held in prisons across the country including Anuradhapura, Kalutara, Negombo and Mahara were released today, he said.