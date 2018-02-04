Investigations commence to arrest suspect for sexual harassment of female candidate

Welikanda Police has commenced an investigation to arrest a suspect for the alleged sexual harassment of a female candidate who is contesting at the upcoming Local Government elections.

The victimized female candidate has lodged a complaint on February 02 at Welikanda Police regarding the incident.

Accordingly, investigations were commenced into the incident by Welikanda Police, according to Police Headquarters.

The victim is currently hospitalized and under treatment, reports claim.



However, the suspect had fled from the area, investigations revealed.

Meanwhile, 36 election-related complaints concerning the upcoming Local Government Election within the past 24 hours have been reported and 25 suspects have been arrested, the Police HQ reported.

405 suspects have been arrested in connection with 612 incidents from January 09 and it included 43 candidates, it is reported.