Arjun Aloysius and Kasun Palisena re-remanded

UPDATE (11.22) The owner of Perpetual Treasuries Limited Arjun Aloysius and CEO Kasun Palisena were re-remanded till February 16 by the Fort Magistrate a short while ago.

Arjun Aloysius and Kasun Palisena were produced again before Fort Magistrate earlier today (05).

They were arrested by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) yesterday (04) following a complaint lodged by present Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka Indrajit Coomaraswamy.

They were arrested by CID officers who arrived at their respective residences in Colombo.

The suspects have been charged of causing a loss of Rs.9147 million to the governmnet using confidential information of the former CBSL Governor Arjun Aloysius.

Attorney at law Kalinga Indratissa appearing on behalf of the suspects requested bail as the charges have not been levied under the Public Property Act or Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Accordingly, Fort Chief Magistrate Lanka Jayaratne ordered the bail application to be presented the in written within two days.

The case will be taken up for hearing on February 07.

On Friday, the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court named former Central Bank Governor Arjuna Mahendran, his son-in-law Arjun Aloysius and Perpetual Treasuries CEO Kasun Palisena as suspects in the CID’s investigation into the bond scam.

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) filed its first ‘B Report’ in court over the investigation into the controversial issuance of treasury bonds and cited the aforementioned names as suspects.



The Magistrate also ordered former CBSL Governor Arjuna Mahendran to appear before the CID and give a statement in connection to the investigation, before February 15.

