Water board employees go on strike
February 5, 2018 10:32 am
Employees of the National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB) have decided to engage in a strike based on a number of issues.
Co- Convener of National Water Supply and Drainage Board Joint Trade Union, Upali Ratnayake stated that the strike action will be held from today (05) until February 07, island-wide.
The decision was taken due to the failure of discussions held with the Minister, he said.
The NWSDB employees engaged in a token strike action on January 28 based on salary issues.