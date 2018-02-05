Water board employees go on strike

February 5, 2018   10:32 am

By Manushi Silva

Employees of the National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB) have decided to engage in a strike based on a number of issues.

Co- Convener of National Water Supply and Drainage Board Joint Trade Union, Upali Ratnayake stated that the strike action will be held from today (05) until February 07, island-wide.

The decision was taken due to the failure of discussions held with the Minister, he said.

The NWSDB employees engaged in a token strike action on January 28 based on salary issues.

