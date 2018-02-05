European Court of Human Rights : Homosexual marriage is not a Human Right

Unanimously, the World Court of Human Rights has established verbatim, that “there is no right to homosexual marriage.” The decision was made by 47 judges representing 47 countries.

The 72 judges from the 47 countries of which the Council of Europe, which are members of the full Court of Strasbourg (the world’s most important human rights court), issued a statement of great relevance that has been surprisingly silenced by information progressivism and its area of influence.

Unanimously the 47 judges approved the ruling that “there is no right to homosexual marriage.” The sentence was based on a myriad of philosophical and anthropological considerations based on natural order, common sense, scientific reports and positive law.

Within the legal sphere in particular the judgement was based on Article 12 of the European Convention on Human Rights. This is equivalent to the articles of human rights treaties, as in the case of 17 of the Pact of San Jose.

In this historic but not disclosed resolution, the Court decided that the concept of family not only contemplates “the traditional concept of marriage, that is the union of a man and a woman”, but also that they should not be imposed on governments to “obligation to open marriage to persons of the same sex.”

As for the principle of non-discrimination the Court also added that there is no discrimination, since “States are free to reserve marriage only to heterosexual couples.”