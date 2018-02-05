Families of disappeared protest in Jaffna

Families of the missing and disappeared persons held a protest yesterday (04) in front of Kandasami Kovil, Jaffna, and demanding government to find their relatives and reveal information about them.

Protesters alleged that that the government had not taken any effort in finding their relatives although they have taken steps to celebrate the 70th Independence Day.

“We cannot celebrate the 70th Independace Day in a situation where there is no news about our missing relatives” the protestors said.

Speaking further, the protesters said that there is no news regarding their missing relatives six years into the end of the war. They accused the government on betraying them as the former government did.

“Although we were engaged in a hunger strike throughout 350 days the government had failed to heed our demands,” they alleged.