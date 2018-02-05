Production of Mendis distillery comes to standstill

February 5, 2018   02:20 pm

By Manushi Silva

The license of W.M.Mendis Company has been withdrawn due to the non-payment of taxes, the Department of Excise announced.

Accordingly, the production activities of the distillery had halted since last week, it is reported.

The company belongs to Arjun Aloysius; the owner of Perpetual Treasuries Limited who was named as a main suspect to the Central Bank bond scam.

Accordingly, the production in the Arrack distillery located in Welisara has come to stand still.

All temporary workers who had been recruited from manpower companies have been relieved of their employment.

However, the routine office work and the delivery of stocks of earlier products are taking place at present, according to company sources.

