Parliament debate on bond report today

Parliament debate on bond report today

February 6, 2018   09:46 am

By Yusuf Ariff

Ad

The Parliamentary debate on the Bond Commission report and PRECIFAC reports will be held at 10.30 a.m., today (February 06). 

The debate is expected to continue until 4.00pm will then be adjourned till February 20. 

Speaker Karu Jayasuriya convened the special sitting on the request of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.
 
The debate will possibly continue on another day after the Local Government elections.

Party Leaders yesterday agreed to allocate two more days for the Parliamentary debate on the reports.

The Reports of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry to investigate and inquire into the Issuance of Treasury Bonds by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka and the Presidential Commission of Inquiry to investigate and inquire into Serious Acts of Fraud, Corruption and Abuse of Power, State Resources and Privileges (PRECIFAC) were handed over to the Secretary General of Parliament on the 17th of January 2018.
 
The two reports were presented in Parliament on January 23.

The Party Leaders decided to continue the debate after the elections as many members have expressed their willingness to take the floor and voice their concerns during the debate.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories