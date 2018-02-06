65-year-old man shot dead in Gampaha

65-year-old man shot dead in Gampaha

February 6, 2018   09:48 am

By Yusuf Ariff

A 65-year-old male has been shot and killed by two unidentified persons on a motorcycle at Kehelbaddara in Gampaha, Police spokesman SP Ruwan Gunasekara said.

He said that the shooting was carried out at around 8.30am today (6) and that the victim had succumbed to injuries after being rushed to the Gampaha Hospital. 

The deceased is a 65-year-old resident of Kehelbaddara, Udugampala. 

The motive behind the shooting is yet to be ascertained while Gampaha Police are conducting investigations to arrest the shooters, who have not been identified and had fled. 

