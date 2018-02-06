Four nabbed for theft of 400 coconuts

February 6, 2018   02:42 pm

By Yusuf Ariff

In an unexpected turn of events, police officers attached to the Marawila crimes unit have arrested four individuals for reportedly stealing around 400 coconuts from an estate located in Lansigama, Marawila. 

The arrested suspects had reportedly transported the coconuts using a three-wheeler taking multiple turns. The three-wheeler has also been taken into custody. 

The arrested suspects are to be produced at the Marawila Magistrate’s Court while police investigations continue.  

The theft of coconuts has become an increasing occurrence in the country as of recently in light of the skyrocketing prices. 

