Schools closed on Friday due to LG polls
February 6, 2018 03:07 pm
The Ministry of Education says that all government schools will be closed on Friday (February 9) in view of the 20187 Local Authorities Election being held the following day.
In addition to this 19 schools and two colleges of education will be closed from tomorrow (7) until Friday (9) as they will be used for accepting and distributing ballot boxes and other necessary documents related to the election. (See below for list of schools)
All schools will be reopened for studies on February 12.
List of Schools
1. D.S. Senanayake College, Colombo
2. Royal College, Colombo
3. Gnanodaya Maha Vidyalaya, Kalutara
4. St. John’s Maha Vidyalaya, Kalutara
5. Ranabima Royal College, Kandy
6. Sri Sangamitta Balika National School, Matale
7. Gamini National School, Nuwara Eliya
8. Southland Balika, Galle
9. Suchi National School, Hambantota
10. Madhya Maha Vidyalayam, Jaffna
11. Hindu College, Batticaloa
12. Vipulananda MV, Trincomalee
13. Maliyadeva Balika Vidyalaya, Kurunegala
14. Sir John Kothalawala College, Kurunegala
15. Hindu College, Puttalam
16. Anuradhapura Madya Maha Vidyalaya
17. Viharamahadevi Balika Maha Vidyalaya, Badulla
18. Royal College, Badulla
19. Swarnajayanthi Madya Maha Vidyalaya, Kegalle
Colleges of Education
1. Siyane National College of Education, Paththala Gedara
2. Pulathisipura National College of Education, Polonnaruwa