Report on Meethotamulla tragedy handed over to President

The Commission appointed to investigate the damages caused by the collapse of the garbage dump in Meethotamulla has handed over its report to President Maithripala Sirisena.

The report was handed over to the President by the Chairman of the committee retired Judge Chandradasa Nanayakkara at the Presidential Residence while Secretary to the committee D.M. Karunaratne and legal officer Palitha Abeywardena were also present, the PMD said.

President appointed a one–man Presidential Committee last year to investigate the causes that led to the Meethotamulla tragedy.

The President appointed retired Appeals Court Judge Chandradasa Nanayakkara for this Committee.

On April 14, 2017, a section of the Meethotamulla garbage dump collapsed on residents, killing more than 30.