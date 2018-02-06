Moragahakanda project was a dream; MR denies sabotage

Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa says that around 70 percent of the Moragahakanda multi-purpose development project was completed by him.

Responding to a question during the 360° interview on TV Derana, he said that politicians too have dreams like everyone else and that the Moragahakanda project was one of those dreams of his.

He stated that it is even one of the main tasks in the “Mahinda Chintana,” his election manifesto.

Rajapaksa said that although “false accusations” are being made today, no one had attempted to sabotage the project back then.

He charged that some who have accepted ministerial portfolios are accusing him over everything without talking about their own inabilities.