Seven-member team to bring back Udayanga Weeratunga

A seven-member team will fly to Dubai tomorrow (7) for inquiries on former Sri Lankan Ambassador to Russia Udayanga Weeratunga, who was arrested in Dubai, the Police Spokesman said.

Weeratunga was reportedly detained at the Dubai international airport when he tried to leave for the United States, due to a warrant issued for his arrest.

Police want to bring him back to Sri Lanka to face criminal charges over the 2006 MiG purchase deal.

Issuing a statement today (6), the Police Spokesman’s Office said that a seven-member team comprised of officials from several institutions is scheduled to leave for Dubai.

The team will include an officer from the Financial Crimes Investigations Division (FCID), two senior officials representing the Attorney General’s Department, an official from the Department of Immigration and Emigration, two officers of the Criminal Investigations Department and one from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The spokesman said that these officials are expected to hold discussion with authorities of that country as this is a process which will be carried out on a diplomatic level.