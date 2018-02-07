The High Commissioner of Pakistan in Sri Lanka, Dr. Shahid Ahmad Hashmat has appreciated the people of Sri Lanka for their support to the just cause of Kashmiris.

He said that the long lasting peace in the region can only prevail through just and fair resolution of Kashmir dispute in consonance with UNSC resolutions and recognition of the basic right of self-determination, enshrined in the UN Charter and universally acknowledged.



Dr. Shahid Hashmat was addressing a seminar arranged by the High Commission of Pakistan in Sri Lanka on Monday (5). The rest of the panelists who addressed the seminar were Chairman Kashmir Study Forum Sri Lanka, Mr. Jamalud Deen, Analyst & Philanthropist from Pakistan, Air Commodore Shabbir Ahmad Khan and Sri Lankan journalist Mr. Ameen Izzadeen.



The High Commissioner underlined that the ongoing political struggle for freedom of Kashmir spans over last 70 years. The Kashmiris were promised their right of self-determination by the international community but the resolution of this longstanding dispute is nowhere and Kashmiris are still facing perverse aggression.

He added that owing to Kashmir dispute, the relations between Pakistan and India, two important members of SAARC, are very strained.



Dr. Shahid Hashmat emphasized that SAARC countries in particular and South Asia in general can enjoy the fruits of economic progress and development, if the political stability and peace prevails in region and peace in the region will not be achieved until the resolution of this dispute in accordance with the aspirations of the people of Jammu & Kashmir.



The High Commissioner underscored that Pakistan is totally against all forms and manifestation of terrorism and made great sacrifices to eliminate terrorism from its soil, the Pakistani High Commission in Colombo said in a statement.

He added that the effort to confuse the just, fair and legitimate struggle of Kashmiris with terrorism is absolutely incorrect and unjust. He reiterated Pakistan’s unflinching support to Kashmiris until they attain their basic right of freedom and liberty.

