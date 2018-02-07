Mother and daughter murdered in Poddala

February 7, 2018   11:10 am

By Yusuf Ariff

Two women – a mother and her daughter – have been found hacked to death at a residence in Kibi-Ela, Poddala. 

The 46-year-old woman and her 25-year-old daughter were murdered using a sharp object at around 10.25pm last night (6) while they were home.

Police said that the daughter’s husband is believed to have carried out the murders over a family dispute. 

 Poddala police are conducting further investigations int order to apprehend the suspect who has fled the area. 

