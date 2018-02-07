2 arrested smuggling gold biscuits worth Rs 20 million

Sri Lanka Navy personnel have arrested two suspects while smuggling gold biscuits worth over Rs 20 million using a boat in the sea area northwest of Kankesanthurai Lighthouse.

Based on information received by the Navy, a Fast Attack Craft attached to the Northern Naval Command apprehended the 2 smugglers with 3.7kg of gold yesterday (6) evening.

The suspects who are residents of Madagal had concealed 37 gold biscuits, each weighing 100g, in the dinghy used for this illegal act, the SLN media unit said.

The value of the seized consignment of gold is believed to be over Rs. 20 million.

The apprehended suspects, gold biscuits and dinghy were handed over to the Sri Lanka Customs for onward action, the navy said.