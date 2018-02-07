Journey taking country forward will commence on Feb. 10  President

-

President Maithripala Sirisena says that the journey of taking the country forward with a clean political movement will commence on February 10, while keeping the faith on the people.

The President made these remarks addressing a public rally held in Maharagama yesterday (06).

President Sirisena further said that the fortress built to protect the corrupted politicians by creating new political parties will be destroyed by the people who love the Motherland this February 10th.

‘Not the robbers, but the clean politicians should give the leadership to build this country as a prosperous nation in the future,’ the President said, adding that only the SLFP can become the leading force of such a people centric movement.

The President recalled a statement made by the former President to a TV channel claiming that he used the executive powers to acquire the SLFP Chairmanship, said that the former President invited him to the then Speaker’s residence and following the discussions in front of the SLFP MPs handed over the SLFP Chairmanship to him by the former President himself.

‘Therefore, I regret he is making such statements now,’ the President said.

The President also emphasized that he will take forward the programmes to build the country in a free and democratic society with a clean political movement which is free of fraud and corruption while rejecting all allegations and criticisms leveled by opponent politicians.

Source: PMD