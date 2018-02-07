Special traffic plan for funeral of Ven. Bellanwila Thera

February 7, 2018   05:25 pm

By Yusuf Ariff

The Cremation Ceremony of late Professor Venerable Bellanwila Wimalarathana Thera will be held tomorrow (8) at the Sri Jayawardenepura University Grounds.

The funeral procession will leave the Bellanwila Rajamaha Viharaya at around 1.00pm and pass through Boralesgamuwa Junction, Rattanapitiya Junction on 120 bus route before heading towards the Sri Jayawardenepura University premises through University Road. 

Police said that traffic movement will be restricted along several roads in the area due to the funeral procession and therefore requests motorists to use alternate routes to minimize inconveniences.   

Traffic will especially be restricted along the Maharagama-Dehiwala Road from Bellanthara Junction towards Boralesgamuwa from 12.30 pm tomorrow.  

