Woman arrested for axe-murder of man attempting to rape her

Galenbindunuwewa Police have launched investigations into the murder of an individual at a residence in Dutuwewa, using an axe.

Preliminary inquiries have revealed that the deceased had allegedly forcibly entered the residence in question after consuming alcohol and forced himself on a woman who was living by herself at the house.

In an alleged act of self-defence, the woman had attacked the individual with an axe after he attempted to rape her at around 2.00am this morning resulting in his death.

The deceased is a 39-year-old male from Dutuwewa while the postmortem examination is to be carried out today at the Anuradhapura Hospital.

The 55-year-old woman who had carried out the attack has been taken into custody by Galenbindunuwewa Police as further investigations are ongoing.