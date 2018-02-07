Woman arrested for axe-murder of man attempting to rape her

Woman arrested for axe-murder of man attempting to rape her

February 7, 2018   05:50 pm

By Yusuf Ariff

Galenbindunuwewa Police have launched investigations into the murder of an individual at a residence in Dutuwewa, using an axe. 

Preliminary inquiries have revealed that the deceased had allegedly forcibly entered the residence in question after consuming alcohol and forced himself on a woman who was living by herself at the house.  

In an alleged act of self-defence, the woman had attacked the individual with an axe after he attempted to rape her at around 2.00am this morning resulting in his death. 

The deceased is a 39-year-old male from Dutuwewa while the postmortem examination is to be carried out today at the Anuradhapura Hospital. 

 The 55-year-old woman who had carried out the attack has been taken into custody by Galenbindunuwewa Police as further investigations are ongoing. 

