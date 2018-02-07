Lasith Malinga named Mumbai Indians bowling mentor

- Hindustan Times

Lasith Malinga will be part of Mahela Jayawardene’s coaching staff for Indian Premier League champions Mumbai Indians. Malinga was named Mumbai Indians bowling mentor on Wednesday.

Although Shane Bond is the official bowling coach of IPL champions Mumbai Indians, Malinga will add to the think tank, having played 110 matches for MI. The other coaches in Jayawardene’s team are Robin Singh (batting) and James Pemment (fielding).

Malinga has been out of favour with the Sri Lankan selectors in recent times. Handicapped by injuries, the 34-year-old has been overtaken by younger pacers.

“It’s a great opportunity to continue my association with Mumbai Indians. Mumbai has been my home away from home for the last decade. As a player, I have enjoyed the journey with Mumbai Indians and now as mentor, I look forward to the new chapter,” said Malinga on his new appointment.

“Mumbai Indians have a proven record of scouting and bringing forth the young talents at the national stage. It will be a boon for these youngsters as well the established ones to have the combine force of Shane Bond and Lasith Malinga to back them,” said Mumbai Indians’ Akash Ambani.

