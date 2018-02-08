Special bus services for LG elections

February 8, 2018   09:08 am

A special bus service will function from today due to Local Government Elections, the Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) said.

SLTB Superintendent of Operations R.T. Chandesiri said that 150 buses have been allocated for this purpose.

Furthermore, additional bus services will function on February 11 and 12 to ease out the crowds returning to Colombo from their home towns after casting votes, he added.

The Elections Commission and several District Secretariats have already reserved 100 SLTB buses for election work, the Superintendent added.

Source: Govt. Information Department

 

