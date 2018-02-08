Over 100 incidents of election violence reported in Mullaitivu

Around 103 incidents of election violence have been reported in the Mullaitivu District as of yesterday (7), according to the district Returning Officer.

A majority of them are complaints pertaining to the illegal possession of election posters, banners and leaflets by candidates, pasting posters and causing damages to the propaganda material of rival candidates, she said.

According to information revealed during the final meeting of election officials in the North, the highest number of election violence in the province has been reported from the Mullaitivu District.

The Returning Officer said that election officials are receiving the fullest support of the police in order to minimise the acts of election violence.