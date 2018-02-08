25 injured, 2 critically after bus-tipper collision

At least 25 persons have been wounded following a traffic collision involving an SLTB bus and a tipper truck at Badagamuwa on the Kurunegala-Dambulla main road.

Police said that 24 passengers of the bus and the driver of the tipper truck have been admitted to the Kurunegala and Polgolla hospitals with injuries.

Two of the wounded persons are said to be in critical condition.

Kurunegala Police is conducting further investigations.