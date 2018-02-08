25 injured, 2 critically after bus-tipper collision

25 injured, 2 critically after bus-tipper collision

February 8, 2018   11:37 am

By Yusuf Ariff

Ad

At least 25 persons have been wounded following a traffic collision involving an SLTB bus and a tipper truck at Badagamuwa on the Kurunegala-Dambulla main road.

Police said that 24 passengers of the bus and the driver of the tipper truck have been admitted to the Kurunegala and Polgolla hospitals with injuries. 

Two of the wounded persons are said to be in critical condition. 

Kurunegala Police is conducting further investigations. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories