4 Sri Lankans held for illegally entering India

Four Sri Lankan Tamil refugees, including a pregnant woman, who arrived off Dhanushkodi coast in Rameswaram by an illegal ferry service on Thursday were arrested, Indian media reported.

The refugees reached Arichalmunai near Dhanushkodi from Sri Lanka by paying Rs 30,000 as ferry charge, the marine police said.

The refugees confessed that they had come for medical treatment.

The police said they were arrested under the Passport Act.

Investigation is on, they added.

On February 5, an 18-foot-long Sri Lankan boat was found abandoned at Kambipaadu off Dhanushkodi coast with the police suspecting the arrival of at least six persons, either smugglers or illegal immigrants, by it.

Source: PTI

-Agencies