Refrain from direct or indirect election propaganda activities PAFFREL
February 8, 2018 03:47 pm
The People’s Action for Free and Fair Elections (PAFFREL) says that candidates contesting the 2018 Local Government Election should refrain from engaging in any direct or indirect form of election propaganda activities during the current time frame.
PAFFREL Executive Director Rohana Hettiarachchi says that complaints have been received regarding certain candidates are carrying out political propaganda through indirect methods such as religious activities.