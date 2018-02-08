Refrain from direct or indirect election propaganda activities  PAFFREL

Refrain from direct or indirect election propaganda activities  PAFFREL

February 8, 2018   03:47 pm

By Yusuf Ariff

Ad

The People’s Action for Free and Fair Elections (PAFFREL) says that candidates contesting the 2018 Local Government Election should refrain from engaging in any direct or indirect form of election propaganda activities during the current time frame. 

PAFFREL Executive Director Rohana Hettiarachchi says that complaints have been received regarding certain candidates are carrying out political propaganda through indirect methods such as religious activities.   

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories