Sri Lanka to eliminate corporal punishment from schools

Sri Lanka to eliminate corporal punishment from schools

February 8, 2018   04:27 pm

-
Ad

The National Child Protection Authority (NCPA) say it has initiated a programme to eliminate Corporal Punishment meted out to children in all settings. 

NCPA hopes to sensitize Principals and Teachers on the contents of the circular relating to the right of the child to protection from corporal punishment, its Chairperson Marini de Livera said.

Awareness Raising methods such as street-drama, interactive workshops and discussions will be used to create public opinion on this mode of cruel and degrading form of punishment.

NCPA called on the general public to inform the Authority through its 24 hours child-line ‘1929’if children are being subjected to this type of institutionalized and systematic violence.

The recently released concluding observations of the United Nations Committee on the Rights of Child highlights the need to combat corporal punishment in the home, in alternative care setting, in penal institutions, as well as in schools.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories