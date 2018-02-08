Fire breaks out at rubber factory in Galle

A fire broke out at the open-air section of a factory manufacturing rubber products in Bogahagoda, Galle at around 12 noon today.

The fire was brought under control with the assistance of the Galle Municipal Council fire brigade, police and security forces personnel, Ada Derana reporter said.

Strong windy condition had helped the flames spread to a nearby building of the factory destroying all the equipment inside.

The fire had broken out at the rubber products including tires stacked outside in the open-air section.