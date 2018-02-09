Seven Indian fishermen arrested in Sri Lankan waters

Seven Indian fishermen arrested in Sri Lankan waters

February 9, 2018   08:47 am

By Yusuf Ariff

Sri Lanka Navy personnel arrested seven Indian fishermen along with a fishing trawler, who were poaching in Sri Lankan waters North of Thalaimannar.

The apprehension was carried out by a Fast Attack Craft on patrol, attached to Northern Naval Command yesterday (8).

The apprehended Indian fishermen along with the trawler were handed over to the Assistant Director of Fisheries in the Directorate of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources- Mannar for onward legal action, the navy said.

