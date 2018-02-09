Government schools closed today due to LG elections

February 9, 2018   09:13 am

By Manushi Silva

All government schools would be closed today, (February 9) due to the Local Government Elections to be held tomorrow (10), stated the Education Ministry.

Meanwhile, Gampaha Pattala Gedara Teacher Training College, Polonnaruwa National Education Science Faculty will also be closed today.

The Ministry said that 19 other schools and two National Institutes of Educations (NIEs) were closed on February 7, 8 and 9 to issue and to collect ballot boxes.

All schools and science faculties will be re-opened on Monday, the Ministry announced.

