All set for LG polls which is to be held tomorrow

All set for LG polls which is to be held tomorrow

February 9, 2018   10:02 am

By Manushi Silva

Ad

The Distribution of polling cards and ballot boxes to Senior Election Officers in-charge have commenced this morning (09), the Election Commission announced.

Speaking at a media brifing held in Colombo yesterday (08) Elections Commissioner Mahinda Deshapriya, said that all preparations are made for the elections, adding that the public should use their power to vote fearlessly.

The Local Government elections will be held from 07.00 am to 04.00 pm tomorrow to elect 8325 candidates for 340 Local Government bodies.

The counting of votes and postal votes will commence after the conclusion of voting. 

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Election Commission said that legal action will be taken against public servants who avoid election duties.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories