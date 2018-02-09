All set for LG polls which is to be held tomorrow

The Distribution of polling cards and ballot boxes to Senior Election Officers in-charge have commenced this morning (09), the Election Commission announced.

Speaking at a media brifing held in Colombo yesterday (08) Elections Commissioner Mahinda Deshapriya, said that all preparations are made for the elections, adding that the public should use their power to vote fearlessly.

The Local Government elections will be held from 07.00 am to 04.00 pm tomorrow to elect 8325 candidates for 340 Local Government bodies.

The counting of votes and postal votes will commence after the conclusion of voting.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Election Commission said that legal action will be taken against public servants who avoid election duties.