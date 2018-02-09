National Complaints Investigation Center for LG Polls

The Elections Secretariat has established a National Complaints Investigation Center to deal with any complaints or observations regarding the Local Government election that will be tomorrow (10).

The Center will function from 6.00 am tomorrow onwards and complaints or observations can be placed via the telephone and fax numbers mentioned below.

Province Telephone Numbers Fax Numbers Western 011-2866448 011-2866387 Eastern 011-2866470 011-2866396 Central 011-2866478 011-2866401 North 011-2866492 011-2866408 Southern 011-2866493 011-2866410 North Central 011-2866495 011-2866421 North Western 011-2866496 011-2866423 Sabaragamuwa 011-2866498 011-2866428 Uva 011-2866504 011-2866434

Extra Telephone Numbers: 011-2866529 Fax: 2866446

Police Investigation Unit:

Telephone Numbers: 011-2866541, 011-2866546

Fax: 011-2866531, 011-2866532, 011-2866535, 011-2866538, 011-2866540