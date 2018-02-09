National Complaints Investigation Center for LG Polls
February 9, 2018 10:33 am
The Elections Secretariat has established a National Complaints Investigation Center to deal with any complaints or observations regarding the Local Government election that will be tomorrow (10).
The Center will function from 6.00 am tomorrow onwards and complaints or observations can be placed via the telephone and fax numbers mentioned below.
|Province
|Telephone Numbers
|Fax Numbers
|Western
|011-2866448
|011-2866387
|Eastern
|011-2866470
|011-2866396
|Central
|011-2866478
|011-2866401
|North
|011-2866492
|011-2866408
|Southern
|011-2866493
|011-2866410
|North Central
|011-2866495
|011-2866421
|North Western
|011-2866496
|011-2866423
|Sabaragamuwa
|011-2866498
|011-2866428
|Uva
|011-2866504
|011-2866434
Extra Telephone Numbers: 011-2866529 Fax: 2866446
Police Investigation Unit:
Telephone Numbers: 011-2866541, 011-2866546
Fax: 011-2866531, 011-2866532, 011-2866535, 011-2866538, 011-2866540