Woman arrested at BIA with gold worth Rs 2.4 million

A Sri Lankan woman has been arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake while attempting to smuggle gold biscuits worth around Rs 2.4 million out of the country.

The Acting Customs Media Spokesman said that the 35-year-old from Peradeniya was preparing to board Chennai-bound flight UL 129 at 830am today (9) when the detection was made.

Four gold biscuits worth around Rs 2.4 million were found in her possession.

Further investigations are being carried out by airport customs.