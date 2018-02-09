Woman arrested at BIA with gold worth Rs 2.4 million

Woman arrested at BIA with gold worth Rs 2.4 million

February 9, 2018   11:49 am

By Yusuf Ariff

Ad

A Sri Lankan woman has been arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake while attempting to smuggle gold biscuits worth around Rs 2.4 million out of the country. 

The Acting Customs Media Spokesman said that the 35-year-old from Peradeniya was preparing to board Chennai-bound flight UL 129 at 830am today (9) when the detection was made. 

Four gold biscuits worth around Rs 2.4 million were found in her possession.

Further investigations are being carried out by airport customs.  

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories