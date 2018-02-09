Police allowed to shoot over violent behavior near polling stations: Spokesman

February 9, 2018   04:21 pm

By Yusuf Ariff

The police officers station for duty at polling centers are permitted to shoot any individuals engaging in violent behavior in any manner near or at the polling centers, according to Police Spokesman SP Ruwan Gunasekara. 

Speaking to Ada Derana in a pre-election interview today (9), he said that as of this morning 640 complaints have been received with regard to the local government election and these include complaints against incidents of assault, verbal abuse and threats. 
  

