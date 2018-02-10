Sri Lankan man accused of murdering wife in Canada wont get new trial

February 10, 2018   12:18 am

There will be no new trial for the first Quebecer to have a murder charge against him thrown out under the so-called Jordan ruling.

The Quebec Court of Appeal ruled Friday it would not order a new trial for Sivaloganathan Thanabalasingham.

Thanabalasingham spent 56 months behind bars while awaiting trial for the murder of his wife, Anuja Baskaran.

The charges against him were stayed last April due to delays.

The Crown was in the process of appealing that decision when Thanabalasingham was ordered deported to Sri Lanka.

In its ruling today, the court said bringing him back to Canada to stand trial again would be unrealistic.w

Source: CBC News

-Agencies

