No election-related complaints so far

People’s Action For Free and Fair Elections (PAFFREL) observed that voting all around the country is generally peaceful and added that no major incidents have been reported so far.

Meanwhile a number of minor incidents with regard to election- law violations were reported yesterday (10).

Few instances with regard to distribution of hand bills and posters, threatening have been reported in Thambalagamuwa, Narahenpita, Anamaduwa, Baduraliya, Welioya, Naula, Dehiaththankandiya, the police Head Quarters reported.

The security has been reinforced in all electorates Police Media Spokesman Ruwan Gunasekara said.