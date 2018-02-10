Supporters of Brigadier Priyanka Fernando assaulted in Britain

Supporters of Brigadier Priyanka Fernando assaulted in Britain

February 10, 2018   09:57 am

By Sanchith Karunaratna

Ad

Protesters rallied around the Sri Lankan High Commission in Britain voicing their disapproval over the actions of Brigadier Priyanka Fernando earlier this month. 

The protest was carried out at 7.30pm last night. 

Meanwhile a group of Sri Lankans residing in Britain conducted a demonstration expressing their support to the actions of Brigadier Fernando. 

Reports confirm that the Sri Lankans were assaulted and diverted away from the High Commission by activists condemning the actions of Brigadier Fernando.  

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories